Mid-January regatta to kick off monthly sporting events in 2022

The government has announced the first event in a bid to hold a series of monthly sporting events next year, in line with the policy that was outlined for 2021 which saw one major tourism and sporting event scheduled in each month of the year.

In a press conference held by the Sports Bureau (ID) on Friday, it was announced that the first in this series will be the MGM Macao International Regatta, with gaming concessionaire MGM China Holdings Ltd as the title sponsor.

The event will take place between January 13 and 16 next year, with the participation of 37 teams from China and around the world competing in three different competitions: the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, for vessels classified under the International Rating Certificate which allows different vessels to race together according to a performance handicap; the Macao Cup International Regatta, in which all competitors will be using Beneteau First 40.7 vessels; and the International Catamaran Invitational competition in which Hobie16 catamarans will be used.

The former two events, as major competitions, will invite 22 teams from China and other countries to be announced.

The competition will take place in the waters south of Hac Sa Beach in Coloane.

The International Catamaran Invitational will comprise 15 sailing teams who will compete in the waters south of the Inner Harbour Channel off the Macau Science Center.

According to the organizers, international referees registered with the world title have been invited to judge the competition and ensure that international standard regulations are followed.

A series of additional activities will also be held during the four-day event, including a fleet parade, a photo competition, a sailing boat demonstration and workshops for families.

Organizers said that the ancillary activities are intended to provide residents with a deeper understanding of the regatta, increase interest in sailing and promote marine sports in Macau.

In addition, a special spectator activity will be held on the final day of the event (January 16), when a ferry departing from the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal will head out to sea off the Macau Science Center to provide prime viewing for the fleet parade, and the International Invitational Catamaran that follows at the same location.

The event will run for about three hours and details of ticket distribution will be announced at a later date by the organizers.

A ceremony to recognize the title sponsor was also held at the press conference, with Kenneth Feng, president, chief strategic and financial officer of MGM, handing a check for MOP8 million to ID president Pun Weng Kun.

Following the Policy Address for 2021, the government announced its plan to host a series of 12 major sporting events over the course of the year, roughly one per month, in a bid to reinforce Macau’s position as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

As announced at the time, the events were to be sponsored by the six gaming operators, with two events per operator.

Due to difficulties related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of events was drastically reduced in 2021. The government now aims to pursue this goal from the start of 2022.