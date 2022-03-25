MIECF postponed due to pandemic outbreaks in zhuhai

The 2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2022MIECF) originally scheduled to be held at The Venetian Macao from March 31 to April 2 will be postponed to a date yet to be announced due to the pandemic progression, Macau Business reported. According to Macao Expo Group, the decision was made after considering the “latest COVID-19 pandemic situation in the neighbouring regions” with the “exact dates to be announced later”. “The organiser is actively following up on the event and notifying participants of the relevant arrangements through various media channels”.

AGTech expands into GBA after Macau Pass acquisition

Alibaba’s AGTech Holdings announced yesterday that it has completed the acquisition of Macau Pass Holding and its subsidiaries, which will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGTech after completion of the transaction. Since granted the financial license by the SAR Government in 2006, Macau Pass has been “propelling the development of a more convenient local electronic payment and promoting its popularity in Macau,” AGTech said. While initially used in bus fare payment system, its usage has later been expanded into a wide range of payments such as those for other public transports, car parks, government services, retail consumptions, and food and beverage outlets. There are currently more than three million “MP Cards” holders. The first e-wallet in the city, “mPay” was subsequently issued by Macau Pass.

Revenue, professional taxes declaration enters final week

This year’s declaration period for revenue Complementary Tax – Group B’s companies or liberal professionals will end in a week’s time, on March 31. Employed taxpayers will also have their Professional Tax declaration period end on the same day. The Financial Services Bureau recommends that taxpayer make bookings via the government service portal or app before submission. Registered taxpayers can submit the form digitally through the government or bureau apps. Physical submissions may be made at the bureau’s headquarters or the government service buildings in Areia Preta and Taipa.