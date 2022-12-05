MIECF with a focus on gov’t policies, promotes EVs and eco-friendly tableware

This year’s Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF), to take place this weekend from December 9 to 11, will be aligned with the most recent government environmental policies.

The two major highlights are the area dedicated to “green mobility,” which began last year, and the debut of an eco-friendly tableware exhibition zone.

The two areas are especially focused on government policies to promote the replacement of so-called “obsolete and polluting vehicles” with more technologically advanced electric vehicles (EVs), and on the new 2023 policy banning importation of disposable and single-use plastic tableware.

One of the fair’s novelties will be the unveiling of a test drive activity for electric motorcycles that aims to give participants a one-on-one experience of riding this type of vehicle and a better understanding of how charging stations and other aspects of EV mobility operate.

Over 30 EV brands will display vehicles and equipment in the green mobility zone and, according to the organizers, will release new products during the event.

Eco-friendly alternative fuel vehicles and associated equipment will be exhibited in this zone, covering smart mobility technology for alternative fuel vehicles, smart transportation, smart driving systems and charging technology.

The same zone will include green commuting solutions aimed at sustainable urban development and overhauling the traditional transport system. Self-driving vehicles and charging facilities will also be included.

Apart from the local government policies, the MIECF will also highlight the 14th Five-year National Plan and the Long-Range Objectives to 2035 with strategic plans for green, low-carbon, and quality development with ecological conservation as the priority.

As for this year’s newly added “eco-friendly tableware zone,” organizers expect a diverse exhibition and a large variety of products and solutions because, as of last Saturday, there were over 30 companies from the mainland, from Portuguese-speaking countries, and from the local region aiming to showcase their products.

Sustainable food, smart transportation solution, green construction, eco-city integration, and wastewater treatment are other themes to be highlighted at the event.

The MIECF will take place at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao between December 9 and 11, this year adopting the theme “Commitment to Green Development, Moving towards the Dual Carbon Goals”.