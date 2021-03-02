Migrant groups pleased with inclusion of TNRs in new subsidy

Migrant group associations are delighted over the announcement of the new financial relief measure yesterday, which includes non-resident workers (TNRs). This is the first time that these group of workers in the region are included in the stimulus package contrary to the past two rounds.

Some of the region’s migrant group associations have assisted their fellow workers during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic where many of them, particularly those who are in the hospitality industry, experienced a pay cut due to the no-pay leave scheme.

These associations began to raise funds among themselves, along with the support of several private groups and individuals, to stretch their support to those unemployed.

“This assistance has been [an answer to] our prayers since the start of the pandemic, especially to those who have lost their jobs. I’m amazed that they have considered to assist and include blue card holders this time,” said Jassy Santos, chairperson of the Progressive Labor Union of Domestic Workers.

For Yosa Wariyanti, president of the Migrant Workers Union (IMWU), the inclusion of the blue card holders marks a “history” among the community.

“The government is making history again. We are happy to receive this news,” said Wariyanti.

“During these hard times, we actually needed some help as this pandemic really impacted us.” Up until now, the group is still distributing small packs of groceries at their shelter for those who have been laid off and are still stranded in the region due to the absence of flights.

Many are still taking the risk of residing in the region in hopes of acquiring new jobs despite the new employment law for non-resident workers. The new employment law does not allow them to be hired by local employers directly as they would need to leave the city and return with a work permit – something that is impossible now due to the border closure.

However, many migrant workers refuse to go back home – despite repatriation flights – as they would face another hurdle in seeking employment in the city once the border reopens and would need to pay agency fees.

It has been over a year since the pandemic and it has caused massive layoffs due to economic downturn. Last year, there were a total of 177,663 non-resident workers registered in Macau, down 9.6%, or 18,875 fewer year-on-year.