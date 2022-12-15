Migrant mothers in dilemma over city’s alleged ultimatum visas on their toddlers

A group of non-resident mothers who have given birth in the region because border restrictions prevented them from flying home are in despair because their toddlers are on special visas and they have allegedly been given an ultimatum to send them home.

Restrictions prevented many migrant workers in the region from flying home.

With the quarantine and the previous requirement for passes from the Health Bureau (SSM) to return to Macau, going home has not been an option for many unskilled workers who have less annual leave and pay.

It was only in November that the government reduced requirements for non-resident workers returning to the SAR amid its adherence to Beijing’s zero-Covid policy.

Previously, only those with permits from the SSM could return to the city, which mainly benefited certain professional employees and domestic helpers.

But with such restrictions, many migrant workers opted to give birth in Macau despite the expense and fearing for their jobs.

Windy Inez, a 32-year-old mother told the Times she and other mothers are now struggling to “plead to the immigration department to have their visas extended”- at least until January as airfares are more expensive during the Christmas season.

“I received advice on Dec. 5 that my baby should be sent home,” she told the Times.

“They gave her 14 days and I was informed that that would be the last visa they would give her. If ever it needs to be extended, I need to provide a plane ticket,” Inez added.

After receiving the advice, the migrant worker, who works as a domestic helper, asked her employer to book her a flight back home. Her employer refused because tickets are expensive.

“My friends have informed me that in their case, when they asked for an extension of visas, the immigration department required that the plane ticket should be no less than five days counting from the last visa,” she claimed.

Her situation seems easier than for those working in companies because certain requirements must be met at the Philippine Consulate before returning home.

To return to Macau from the Philippines, an overseas worker must be a member of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and must hold an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) issued by the Philippine Overseas Labor Office, and have medical insurance. To have these, contracts must be presented and there are documents requiring the employer’s signature.

“It has been stressful for us, especially for those working in companies as they have very limited days of leave. It’s very stressful because if our babies fail to obtain a visa, even our working permits will be canceled,” the migrant worker said.

Although there have long been plans to return their children home, the city’s quarantine measures have been restricting them as they would need to spend a minimum of MOP3,000 for quarantine, as well as MOP1,250 for five NATs during the stay at the hotel.

Such amounts appear to be difficult for many migrant workers to pay because their earnings do not match the city’s standard of living.

The Times has contacted the immigration department of the Public Security Police yet no reply was given by press time.