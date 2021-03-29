Migrant workers groups disappointed with gov’t U-turn

Migrant workers’ groups have expressed deep disappointment in the government’s U-turn regarding the e-vouchers scheme. They fear that their exclusion from any government support will add more weight to their burden.

The Times questioned Nedie Taberdo, president of the Green Philippines Migrant Workers Union in Macau, on the likelihood of the exclusion of non-resident workers (TNR) from the third round of the stimulus package. Taberdo said, “Well, since the announcement of this electronic coupons most of us were [already] anticipating this outcome.”

She added “It will be a big disappointment to all blue card [TNR] holders if this happens.” This was following Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong’s announcement of the government’s intention to retract the revised e-voucher scheme.

According to Taberdo, the fact that TNRs will likely be excluded from any governmental support is a significant problem that places added pressure on a weakened workforce.

“It’s a big problem. Some of us were hoping for this already so it could at least ease some burden, mostly to those who are in a ‘no paid leave’ situation,” she said.

“[The government said] they pay great attention to … public [opinion]… Migrant workers are also part of the public. We all buy and consume products in Macau. Why exclude us again?” Taberdo also noted that among the community, the feeling is that this government response is outrageous.

Such an opinion was also backed by another Filipino workers’ association leader, Jassy Santos, who is the chairperson of the Progressive Labor Union of Domestic Workers. When questioned by the Times, Santos said that it “sounds like the Macau government is excluding migrants from everything. Migrants are consumers as well and we contribute as well in our own way [to the economy].” Santos went on to ask, “Why [does] this government discriminate [against] us [again] by not including [migrant workers] in the scheme?”

When questioned on the same topic, the president of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union (IMWU), Yosa Wariyanti, also questioned the reasons behind the government’s reversal.

“Why does the government not include us if we are consumers? I think we have the same right [being] here. The money we use and spend here also contributes to supporting the economy,” Wariyanti said. “Even if we were granted consumption cards, we can’t use them in our country, [we can only use them here].” She added that such money would always be injected into the local economy.

Wariyanti expressed hope that the government would reconsider and find an interim solution that would keep the e-vouchers system active for use by the TNR, while granting Macau ID holders the consumption cards.

“We hope that the government will still include us on this [support measure],” Wariyanti said. She added that when it was previously announced that there would be e-vouchers and that the TNRs would be included, “many Indonesian workers and other friends downloaded and learned how to use the [mobile] payment apps, hoping for that [outcome].”