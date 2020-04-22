Minor earthquake recorded this morning

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake was detected today at 11:35 a.m., according to information released by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau.

The epicenter was located approximately 21 kilometers southwest of Macau.

Social media users reported that they had felt the tremor.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Observatory received reports of people in the neighboring SAR feeling the earth tremor, even as it only lasted a few seconds. The Observatory said it recorded reports from 1,200 people detailing their personal accounts of the quake.

This is the second earthquake with magnitude 2.0 or above recorded within 100 kilometers of Macau this year.

The last one occurred at 6:55 a.m. on January 5 of this year, with magnitude 3.5, in the seas under the administration of the Xiangzhou District. The authorities in Guangdong Province recorded two aftershocks with the most severe reaching magnitude 2.1.

As of 2 p.m. today, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau had received more than 15 enquiries from citizens. LV