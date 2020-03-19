Mission accomplished: All Hubei evacuees clear of Covid-19

The local government has announced that all 57 people who were evacuated by the Macau government from the central Chinese province of Hubei earlier this month are free from the virus, having fulfilled their two-week quarantine.

Lei Chin Ion, director of the Health Bureau (SSM), said that they will all be released from their quarantine at the Public Health Clinical Center on Coloane Alto tomorrow.

Local authorities have said they are considering a second flight to Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, in order to evacuate any remaining residents of Macau.

More details to be announced soon.