Mobile payment platforms achieving identity verification for minors

Several mobile payment platforms have confirmed that they are either attempting to or have already achieved identity verification for junior users in light of the debate over the eligibility of such users for the government’s latest stimulus rollout. The Bank of China, Macau Branch stressed that it has been providing mobile payment options to junior users. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s Macau Branch has given similar updates to the Monetary Authority of Macao. Macau Pass has applied for approval from the government to enable identity verification for junior users.

Health authorities call to withdraw consumption of slimming coffee

According to information published by the Hong Kong’s Department of Health, a weight loss product of LKS Coffee has been detected to contain an appetite suppressant (sibutramine) that may also increase consumers’ risk of contracting cardiovascular disease. The authority is appealing to residents not to purchase or consume this product. According to the Health Bureau (SSM), the importation of this product to the Macau market is not authorized. The SSM is monitoring circulation of this product in Macau and calls on citizens not to purchase or consume it.