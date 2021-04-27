Mobile payment platforms announce promotions

With the impending new round of consumption stimulus, the eight mobile payment platforms participating in the scheme have announced their respective promotion plans to attract users.

The government has already announced that this upcoming round of stimulus will take two forms: either the Macau Pass card issued last year as the consumption card, or one of the eight mobile payment platforms available in Macau.

Differing from the government’s initial plan, the actual stimulus scheme is a mutually exclusive plan, meaning that each user can only receive the subsidy on one single platform. They will not be able to obtain the consumption subsidy repeatedly.

As a result, the eight platforms have decided to offer promotions or rebates to attract users. This practice has been approved by the government.

Some platforms offer simpler and immediate rebates, whereas others offer more gradual incentives. Further platforms still offer a hybrid scheme, which may need more time for consideration.

For example, the Bank of China’s platform will offer random users an instant discount of MOP5,000 maximum. At the end of the year, there will be a lucky draw, with a luxury sedan as the top prize.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, meanwhile, offers red packets for a maximum of MOP10,000 each. The year-end lucky draw features travel vouchers as the top prize. There will also be instant discounts. AL