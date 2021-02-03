Mollywood aims to bring 3,000 film production companies to town

Mollywood’s film workers’ association has ventured their plans to bring over 3,000 film and television production companies to Macau and the Greater Bay Area by 2025, according to a report by RMZXB, an online media publication under the leadership of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The association intends to attract nearly 50,000 youths to work in Mollywood in order to create a series of “excellent film and television products.”

Within the next five years, Mollywood plans to train and upskill 1,000 Macau youths to become highly skilled industry workers who are well regarded on a global basis within the film and television field.

Last October, the Mollywood film workers association was established in Macau. The association has nearly 200 members, including the president Wang Haige, who is also the chairman of the Huading Awards of mainland China, and the executive chairman Wang Zhonglei, who is also the CEO of mainland’s Huayi Brothers Media Co., Ltd.

During a seminar recently organized in Macau, Mollywood published a report about the SAR’s film and television industry. In the report, Mollywood urged the government to open a “green channel” for Macau’s film and television industry.

Mollywood wants the Macau government to establish a “film and television quality migrant” scheme. It envisages that this would be a quota-based entrant scheme that seeks to attract highly talented personnel to settle in Macau and enhance Macau’s competitiveness in film and television production.

According to the RMZXB report, member of the Cultural Industry Fund, Wong Keng Chao, said that the film and television industry represents 0.6% of Macau’s revenue in 2020.

During the launch in June 2020, organizers noted, “Mollywood will be built into another cultural industry cluster with the output value of hundreds of billions of dollars in the future for the diversified development of Macau.”

Similar to Hollywood and Bollywood, the organizers claim that Mollywood will be another “world-class film, music, fashion production and communication hub.” It will also become an experimental base for combining technology, film and television.

The film project aims to promote the coordinated cooperation and joint development of China’s film and television production services.

In addition, it will establish a “film and television base cooperation certification” mechanism worldwide, which will form the basis of a standardized service system to connect and integrate film and television production, consultation and coordination services.