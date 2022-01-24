* Forced time off

— A number of employees from gaming operators were allegedly forced to take unpaid leave due to their yellow health code status, says gaming rights activist Cloee Chao

* Melinda Chan to strive for a concession

* HAO VS LVS | Asian American establishes final compensation amount claim

* The education bureau said grant recipients who were retained in Macau due to border restrictions can apply for deferment

* Survey: large proportion of domestic workers require health literacy

* China’s zero-tolerance strategy may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic: scholar

DOWNLOAD PDF

Monday, January 24, 2022 – edition no. 3939