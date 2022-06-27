Monday, June 27, 2022 – edition no. 4039

* Another day, another NAT
— The city is set to face another round of mass testing today as experts predict a trend of continued growth in cases in the upcoming days
* President Xi Jinping will take part in Hong Kong anniversary
* Duo of former civil construction heads prosecuted
* Lawmaker Ron Lam asked the gov’t to offer a grace period in cutting the future non-local worker quotas from enterprises
* Public sector’s non-emergency services will continue to be suspended until July 1
* US abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activists
DOWNLOAD PDF