Monetary Authority assigns ISIN to bonds issued in Macau

The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) joined the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) in order to facilitate the attribution of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) to bonds issued in Macau and enable the development of the bond market.

As of yesterday, ISINs can now be assigned to bonds issued in Macau, allowing bonds to be issued more efficiently. The ISIN is a code that identifies securities from different jurisdictions (both countries and regions) and is accepted throughout the world, allowing investors to accurately and quickly identify a particular security for trading purposes. It also constitutes important information for the trading and settlement of securities.

In the past, the assignment of ISINs to bonds issued in Macau was carried out by foreign numbering agencies. This resulted in delays due to time differences and other conditions affecting information exchange.

The AMCM submitted an application for membership to the ANNA last year and began work on establishing a bond numbering system. Having now joined the ANNA, the AMCM will attribute ISINs to bonds issued in Macau in its capacity as a national numbering agency in Macau. LV