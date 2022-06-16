Mong Ha green houses subject of experimental revival plans

The collection of green houses in Mong Ha District will be the subject of experimentation in a government revival project, the Cultural Development Advisory Committee (CCDC) has recently announced.

It is expected that the project – officially referred to as the Historic Architecture Revival Plan 2022 – will kick off by the end of the year, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and vice president of the CCDC, Leong Wai Man, said.

The current phase of the plan will concern the 10 green houses along Avenida do Colonel Mesquita.

Introducing details of the plan, Leong confirmed that there would not be many restrictions in place, and applicants would have greater flexibility to revive the buildings.

However, she emphasized that three houses must be devoted to arts and culture. The remaining seven will be allowed to feature commercial and business elements, such as catering and sales.

Despite having fewer restrictions, the review process will nevertheless scrutinize the revitalization efforts proposed by applicants.

Initial kick-off subsidies will be available but rent will be charged during operations.

In the second half of the year, IC will also revamp the outdoor area of the Navy Yard arts and culture space near Barra to allow for outdoor events and fairs in the future, the IC president added. AL