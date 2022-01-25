Mong Ha Sports Center opens more facilities

Mong-Ha Sports Centre is opening more sports facilities for public from tomorrow, such as futsal court and squash court and volleyball court, the Sports Bureau said in a statement. Operation hour for these sports facilities and those that were already launched including badminton court, table tennis room, basketball court and the rooftop leisure area with jogging trail will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mondays to Sundays. Starting from 8:30 a.m. today, members of Sports Easy can reserve the newly launched venues seven days in advance through the bureau’s s official website or mobile app. On-the-spot booking for instant use is also available from January 26 at the Mong-Ha service counter.

New pile foundation underway on Lot P

Construction of temporary housing units and home-swap housing units on Lot P in Areia Preta began mid last year, where abandoned pile caps have been removed and existing piles have been tested. Works for new pile foundation are underway, with the project progressing according to plan, the Macau Urban Renewal Limited announced in a statement. Lot P comprises three lots of land and public roads. Lot A will have six residential towers, providing about 2,000 home-swap housing units, Lot B and Lot C will have eight residential towers, providing about 2,800 temporary housing units for urban renewal purpose. Planned for completion in 2024, the project will provide about 2,900 car parking spaces and over 1,000 motorcycle parking spaces.