MOP10,000 subsidy for eligible residents from Nov. 26

Low-income employees, the self-employed and business operators who are facing difficulties are eligible to receive a one-time subsidy of MOP10,000, according to a statement released by the Financial Services Bureau (DSF). Those who are eligible for the subsidy will receive the money directly by bank transfer starting November 26.

The subsidy will be available to local workers whose annual income last year was lower than MOP144,000. Those who resigned, were laid off, had their hours reduced or were put on unpaid leave in 2020 will also benefit from the measure.

Applications can be submitted until December 15, along with proof of income and an employment contract.

The self-employed, such as taxi drivers and tour guides, are also eligible for the MOP10,000 subsidy.

Those who have declared their status as self-employed on their tax form and have reported zero profit, and business operators facing financial difficulties and have reported zero profit are able to receive at least MOP10,000 per person, and up to MOP200,000 in certain circumstances.

The gaming, finance, and insurance industries, as well as public utilities, are not included in the subsidy scheme.

Beneficiaries will not need to register their bank details, as the government will transfer the funds directly to the same residents’ bank accounts used for the annual cash handout.

The bureau has also launched an online consultation system for residents to easily confirm their eligibility status. Staff reporter