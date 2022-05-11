MOP200,000 raised for family of passed food deliverer

The surviving family of the food deliverer who recently passed away in a car accident has received donations of nearly MOP200,000 raised by the Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) on their behalf.

On April 28, a car accident occurred at the roundabout on the northeastern corner of the Venetian resort in Cotai. The driver of a motorcycle collided with a tour bus and succumbed to his severe injuries, including impact to his head.

The group was represented by lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, deputy executive director at FAOM, and Pak Kin Pong, director of the Integrated Service Center of the Gaming Industry Employees Home.

Leong disclosed that the donations came from individuals across all walks of life. In fact, after the accident, the FAOM was contacted by members of various industries, such as transport, service, media, civil service and catering, in the hopes of making donations to help the victim’s surviving family.

The victim’s wife disclosed to the lawmaker that each month, the household needs to pay HKD20,000 towards its residential mortgage, in addition to other daily costs. She was assured by the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) that the application for compensation was still in process.

According to Leong, the late food deliverer was the financial pillar of the household. He had earlier become unemployed as his former employer, a local gambling junket, opted to cease operations.

He hence decided to change careers and work as a food deliverer. His career in the industry had only begun two months before the accident.

Leong added that the victim’s surviving wife is also a worker in the casino industry, who had earlier been notified by the employer that her position will be terminated as the company would be ceasing gambling operations next month.

Leong added that during the fundraising period, his office received complaints and suggestions on improving the safety of food delivery.