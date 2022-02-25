MOP74b retail sales in 2021

Retail trade business improved in 2021, with the total value of retail sales surging by 63.5% year-on-year to MOP73.96 billion, albeit from a low base.

However, the figure represented a drop of 4.2% from 2019’s figure of MOP77.19 billion.

The year-on-year increase in the value of retail sales was mainly driven by an uplift in sales in the categories of communication equipment (+128.7%), watches, clocks and jewellery (+126.6%), leather goods (+111.0%) and department stores (+81.8%).

By contrast, the sales value of supermarkets decreased by 2.0%, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Retail sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 totalled MOP18.50 billion, up by 1.7% year-on-year. After accounting for the effect of price changes, the sales volume index grew by 4.6% year-on-year.

Among the major retail trade activities, supermarkets (+19.8%) and communication equipment (+12.3%) registered notable year-on-year sales increases, whereas sales of motor vehicles (-16.4%) and adults’ clothing (-13.1%) decreased. In terms of the volume of retail sales, the sales volume indices of communication equipment (+19.5%) and supermarkets (+17.9%) increased year-on-year, while the indices of motor vehicles (-16.5%) and automotive fuels (-15.1%) decreased. LV