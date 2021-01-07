More amalgamations of gov’t departments expected from Feb

The city’s Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has made it clear in his 2020 Policy Address that he would set the restructuring of various government departments into motion from the start of this year.

The move, he stressed, is intended to streamline administrative processes and enhance the government’s departmental structure.

The first to lead off Ho’s shakeup plan is the then Energy Sector Development Office (GDSE), which already merged with the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), effective from January 1.

GDSE’s then Director Hoi Chi Leong is now Deputy Director at the DSPA, which has added a new department, namely the Department of Energy Development and Management, responsible for energy policies and products.

Starting from February 1, the city will see more blending of multiple departments within the government.

These will include the amalgamations of the Higher Education Bureau and the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau; the Economic Bureau, the Science and Technology Development Fund and the Transferência Electrónica de Dados – Macau EDI VAN, S.A.(TEDMEV); and the Government Head Office Auxiliary Bureau and the Protocol, Public Relations and External Affairs Office.

In addition, the operational functions of the Office of the Government Spokesperson will be incorporated into the Government Information Bureau, and meanwhile, the Tourism Crisis Management Office will be combined into the Macao Government Tourism Office. Honey Tsang