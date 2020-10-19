More local SMEs to participate in investment fair

The Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) will see an increase in participation from local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) announced in a statement.

IPIM noted that the stronger focus on local SMEs is due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and MIF aims to bring SMEs closer to create business opportunities.

As a result, the number of exhibitors at the Macau SME Pavilion has increased to over 100 this year, with 40% of them being first-time exhibitors.

Concurrently, an added effort was made to ensure the continuity of the 2020 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition – Macao (2020PLPEX). The 2020PLPEX will have a “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products Exhibition Zone” which will be especially dedicated to exhibitors who are not able to physically join the exhibition. Through this method, they will still be able to showcase their products at the venue and participate in business-matching sessions through an online mobile application designed for this purpose.

Reaching its 25th edition this year, the MIF will also add a strong online presence in several parts of its exhibition, including an expo, matching sessions, promotion seminars, and live streaming, to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed which have denied the physical presence of many usual exhibitors and visitors.

Tapping into the opportunities and synergies created by the MIF and the 2020PLPEX, the Macao Franchise Expo (MFE) will be also held during the same period. All three exhibitions will be held at the Venetian Macao from October 22 to 24.