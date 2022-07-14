More NATMobiles but fewer overnight testing stations

In the coming round of citywide SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid tests (NAT), there will be two more specimen collection buses – NATMobile – but four fewer overnight stations, Luís Gomes, department head at Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), said yesterday.

This round will take place from today to tomorrow afternoon.

The two NATMobile buses will be stationed outside the Macau Anglican College and outside Pui Va Primary School, both in Taipa. They will operate between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. today and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the NATMobile will be outside the Affiliated School of the University of Macau only today between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Furthermore, Estrella do Mar Secondary School, Venetian Macao, the Macau Neighborhood Federation Lok Ieong Elderly Daycare Center and MGM Macau will not operate their stations overnight in this round.

Adding to the 11 stations already operating in the past round, the city will see 15 stations operating between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m., as well as 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. AL