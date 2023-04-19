More people falling victim to phone scams, the latest involving Black Pink tickets

An increasing number of people in Macau have falling victim to phone and online scams in recent days, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reports.

In the wake of the scam involving a purported gift of loyalty points from CTM (which continues to find new victims), according to PJ, a new scam has appeared involving tickets for the concerts by South Korean Pop music band “Black Pink,” scheduled to take place in Macau next month.

In the latest report from the PJ, the force noted that a 24-year-old woman reported to the police that she had been scammed while trying to purchase tickets for a concert ostensibly on sale on the internet.

She attempted to acquire three tickets for the concert, involving a total cost of 12,900 patacas.

After she had transferred a deposit in the equivalent of 3,300 patacas, she realised that she had lost contact with the seller and that the money had been lost, subsequently reporting the case to the authorities.

The PJ also reported that one more person has fallen victim to the CTM point exchange scam, which is sent to mobile phones in Macau via SMS.

In this case, a 43-year-old man reported to the PJ that his son, who is studying on the mainland, had received a message about prizes available for points redemption and filled in the information required by the scammers, providing his father’s credit card information. He later discovered that the card had been unlawfully used for two transactions involving a sum of over 3,000 patacas.