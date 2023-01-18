More public parking lots to open by CNY

A new public parking lot in Coloane has recently been opened, alongside two existing lots that will be functionally transformed or expanded, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has announced.

The new parking lot is at the Concórdia Roundabout in Coloane. It has 198 car and 104 motorcycle spaces and has already opened for use.

This coming Friday will see the opening of the parking lot of the Macao Cultural Centre as a public paid parking space. Since the opening of the cultural facility, the parking lot has only served those using the Centre.

Following the announcement, parking services at this parking lot will come with a price tag. On the contrary, the ZAPE district will see the addition of 135 car and 34 motorcycle spaces.

These two parking lots will accept cash, Macau Pass and MPay. Contactless UnionPay will be accepted at a later date. Parking services follow the most common pricing model of government-operated parking lots.

The Vasco de Gama Garden parking lot has also been expanded to include the former parking lot of the Tap Seac Sports Pavilion, the entrance of which is located down from Yuet Wah College.

With the expansion, the number of parking spaces at the parking lot will increase from 171 to 255 for cars and 113 to 154 for motorcycles.

Meanwhile, from today, the DSAT will open a new turning point in Cotai that will direct traffic to the Galaxy Macau resort.

Drivers traveling towards Cotai from the Macau Stadium will see a new turn on the right side near the Taipa Base of the People’s Liberation Army’s Macau Garrison. To facilitate safer passage, the new opening is equipped with traffic lights to stop opposing traffic. AL