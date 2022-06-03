More quarantine hotel choices for incoming domestic helpers

Those entering Macau on domestic helper visas will not be restricted to staying at the Treasure Hotel anymore, and can choose another specified quarantine hotel, Lao Fong Chi, department head for communications and external relations of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has announced.

The other specified quarantine hotel is the Regency Art Hotel.

The pilot program for the entry of foreigners to perform domestic work was extended to people from all nationalities starting from May 30.

The government will not impose quotas or limits on this scheme as “the number of applications we have been received is lower than what we initially expected.”

Lao also said that, from now on, the Sheraton Grand Macao will be used as a quarantine hotel for entrants from Hong Kong.

Moreover, the office will be in close contact with the DSEDJ about the number of Macau students studying abroad and planning to return over the summer. Additional hotel rooms may be provided for this purpose, Lao added.

Discussing entry arrangements for non-local spouses and underage children of local residents, Tai announced that, as of 1 p.m. yesterday, 63 applications had been received. 34 were approved and 26 were not approved, mainly on the grounds of not meeting certain requirements. Three applications were voluntarily withdrawn. AL