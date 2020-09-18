Morton’s The Steakhouse to temporarily close

Morton’s The Steakhouse is closing temporarily, allegedly due to nearby construction.

Known for its fine steaks, Morton’s The Steakhouse at The Venetian Macao serves premium USDA grain-fed prime-aged beef, fresh seafood, desserts and ‘bar bites’.

The Times contacted the restaurant yesterday regarding the date of its closure and reopening. However, a staff member was unaware of the details.

A spokesperson at The Venetian Macao confirmed the closure, noting that “it has been closed” and they were also unaware of the official closure date.

In the United States, a number of Morton’s restaurants have closed permanently due to the impact of Covid-19.

According to reports, the owner of the fine dining restaurant, billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who also owns several other restaurant chains, noted that his 600 restaurants around the world are losing about USD1 million daily on average, blaming the losses on Covid-19. LV