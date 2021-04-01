Motorsport calendars hint F3 and F4 races for 2021 GP

The Macau Grand Prix (GP) is likely to return this year to its original 4-day format. Several recently released motorsport calendars have indicated its return, during which Macau would host two formula racing events, the Chinese F4 and the FIA F3 World Cup.

According to the provisional calendars made available by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), Macau would see the return of the F3 cars, with the FIA F3 World Cup event to take place from November 19-21 of this year.

During the same dates, the local GP would also feature another international event. The WTCR, this year’s “Season Finale,” would be returning to the Race of Macau for the first time since 2018.

The Chinese Formula 4 championship has also released the provisional calendar for this year. It includes rounds in Zhuhai, Wuhan, Ningbo, and Macau, with the final races to take place between November 18 and 20.

If these calendars are confirmed, this means that the GP event is set to return to the original format with two Formula racing events (one junior, one senior) featured alongside. This would follow last year’s 3-day reduced version disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and border restrictions.

Although the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee has not yet released this year’s event dates, the Macao Government Tourism Office has outlined the 4-day motorsport festival starting on November 18 (Thursday) and closing on November 21 (Sunday) in its yearly events calendar.

Motorcycle race might stay out again

One of the racing events canceled from last year’s edition was the Macau Motorcycle GP. The inclusion of two formula racing events racing alongside in the 2021 program, with the Junior one (F4) taking place on Saturday, may mean that the two-wheeled race will remain out of the program in 2021.

Started in 1967 (13 years after the car racing event), the motorcycle races in Macau generated interest and renown worldwide for being one of the few places on the planet where motorcycles raced on a street circuit.

The Macau GP was also regarded globally as the only international-scale event with both motorcycles and cars racing in the same program.