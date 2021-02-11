Motosport: Faye Ho collaborates with Roadhouse to support Irish racer McCormack

FHO Racing BMW has teamed up with The Roadhouse Macau to support Irish Superbike Champion Brian McCormack in the ultra-competitive Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB) in 2021.

McCormack, a racer in the Macau Grand Prix, will ride for entrepreneur Faye Ho’s FHO Racing BMW, along with Roadhouse, in a partnership for the 11 round BSB series.

Through this partnership, BSB personnel will guide McCormack though testing and the 33 BSB races to maximize his results.

McCormack will be focusing on the short circuit series for 2021, having gained good experience in last season’s events. The Waterford rider remains the fastest Republic of Ireland rider at the Isle of Man TT, having lapped the Mountain Course at 128.812mph.

“I am excited to be given my first full season at BSB thanks to Faye Ho. […] I have been training very hard over the off-season and staying away from the Guinness! I will then be prepared for pre-season testing aboard the BMW S1000RR,” said McCormack in a statement.

The racer noted that he is focused on building on his results in BSB this year as he returns to the series following a long break in 2020, lamenting the cancelation of North West 200 and Isle of Man TT. He is also targeting the Macau Grand Prix in November.

“It’s been a hard pill to swallow with no TT, NW200, or Ulster GP this year. After being in the top ten at the TT for the last few years, I think with this team and bikes we could have done something special. I am hoping for a good year, finished off with a race event at the Macau GP. Huge thanks to […] Roadhouse Macau for helping make this step,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the partnership, Ho remarked, “We are really excited to be teaming up with The Roadhouse, somewhere I’m well aware of Macau of course. We are keen to help them get great support and visibility on the bikes, social media, and the TV broadcast throughout the season.”

Ciaran Carruthers, the owner of The Roadhouse Macau, also echoed excitement over sponsoring McCormack these past few years, both at the Macau GP and races back home in Ireland and at the Isle of Man TT.

“When the events of 2020 led to the opportunity for Brian to race in the BSB Championship, we were delighted to continue that support with The Roadhouse Macau by OBMW. However, without the support of Faye Ho throughout 2020, it would have been a far more difficult year for Brian and the team.” LV