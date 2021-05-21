MP charges parents for abandoning infant

The Public Prosecutions Office (MP) has detained the parents who left a baby alone at their residence, following reports it had received on the case.

According to police investigation, the parents left the house independently following a dispute, leaving the five-month old baby there alone.

The incident was discovered by a security guard at the building when he noticed something amiss and went to the residence to investigate. Subsequently, he called the police for assistance. After the preliminary investigation, the MP charged the baby’s parents for the crime of deliberate abandonment and is seeking a prison sentence of one to five years under the terms of article 135 of the Penal Code. LV