MP delegation visits Beijing’s judicial bodies to discuss cooperation, security

A delegation from the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) led by the Prosecutor-general, Ip Son Sang, has recently toured Beijing, visiting several judicial bodies including the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, MP revealed in a press statement.

According to the statement, the MP and the Beijing authorities have exchanged views regarding mutual cooperation on jurisdictional activities between the Mainland and Macau, as well as the maintenance of national security within the scope of jurisdictional work and the preservation of social stability.

While visiting the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, Prosecutor General Zhang Jun noted that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, in a departure from normal practice, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate published the details of 55 typical cases. The Procuratorate made these publications on 10 separate occasions, acting both independently and jointly with other public entities. It also directed inquiries to investigate and recommend deterrents in the fight against crime and measures to alert the community, so that both the court and other public authorities might safeguard order and defend the rule of law while combating the pandemic.

Zhang also expressed hopes that judicial bodies on both sides can strengthen cooperation on criminal matters and in service provision to ensure the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and to reinforce cooperation between Guangdong province and Macau in Hengqin.

Zhang also noted that more work needs to be done to promote digitalization, as well as the exchange and training of workers in jurisdictional affairs.

On his side, Ip said that the MP remains “firm in defending the political-constitutional order in the Special Administrative Region, enshrined in the Constitution and the Basic Law, ensuring the implementation of the fundamental principle of ‘Macau ruled by patriots’ so that the SAR is better integrated into national development making use of the legal means to fulfill the legal powers, safeguarding Macau’s prosperity and stability.”