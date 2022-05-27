MP indicts Alvin Chau for heading criminal group

The Public Prosecutions Office (MP) has indicted junket mogul Alvin Chau for founding and directing a “secret association,” according to a report issued by the TDM Radio.

Those involved, 21 in total, are already starting to be notified.

If found guilty, those involved face a possible sentence of eight to fifteen years in prison.

Chau, former chairman of Suncity Group, was arrested on November 27, 2021, and is among the 11 suspects arrested on charges of illicit gambling and money laundering.

Macau police detained Chau and others after Chinese authorities issued an arrest warrant for them over accusations that they ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate.

Authorities have said that they had been investigating the case since July 2020. They say that the gambling syndicate has 199 shareholder representatives, over 12,000 agents that promoted its gambling operations, and more than 80,000 gamblers in its network.

Earlier this month, Chau disposed of his shares in Suncity Group and in the gaming operator Summit Ascent. As reported in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Chau and his business partner Cheng Ting Kong transferred the shares and convertible bonds to the group’s current executive director, Andrew Low. The combined shares in Suncity Group totaled 74.85%.