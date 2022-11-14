MPay’s traffic peaked 20 times over 11.11 promos

Mpay has launched multiple promotional activities to coincide with China’s biggest online shopping festival, known as Singles’ Day, causing its online payment traffic to peak up to 20 times.

The promotions include imposing no handling fee for paying on Taobao (Macau, China) with MPay, and MOP30 off for every purchase of MOP 200 during Double Eleven. Additional discounts include RMB50 off for every RMB300 on Tmall (Macau, China) and RMB30 off for every RMB200 on Taobao (Macau, China).

MPay users can also use mCoin to exchange Taobao coupons, red packets, discount codes, payment coupons, cross-store discounts and other multiple offers, allowing Macau residents to participate in this e-commerce celebration.

Man Wong, COO of Macau Pass said that on November 10, peak traffic using MPay to make online payments increased nearly 20 times compared to normal baseline and that the “overall operation of the platform remained stable and orderly.”

MPay tapped into Taobao (Macau, China) to provide electronic payment services to its users since October 25. Residents in Macau and other registered users who are not mainland Chinese residents can now use MPay to make payments in Macau patacas directly when shopping online with Taobao. LV