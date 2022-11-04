Mr. Macau returns to Guia with Audi

The most successful driver of the Guia Circuit, Edoardo Mortara – also known as “Mr Macau” – is returning once again this year to the local Grand Prix to attempt another record-breaking performance.

The 35-year-old racer, who is of Swiss, Italian and French heritage, is returning this year to compete in the Macau GT Cup behind the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II from Absolute Racing.

The ten-time winner of Macau races (with seven main race wins to his name) has a long history in the street circuit. He was the first racer to win the Formula 3 race twice (2009 and 2010), after having won the 2008 and 2010 F3 Qualification Races and finishing second in the main race in 2008.

Swapping the formulas for the GT cup, Mortara continued his winning streak with victories in the main races of the Macau GT Cup in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

Mortara won a single-make trophy race behind the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS in 2013. This was the year that marked the 60th anniversary of the Macau GP and ran over two weekends.

He won again in 2017, this time in the Macau GT World Cup Qualification Race and Main Race in a Mercedes-AMG GT3, raising his tally to an impressive 10 race wins and seven main race wins.

The last time Mortara raced in Macau was back in 2019 in the last edition of the FIA GT World Cup. He finished sixth overall after a disastrous qualifying race, in which he was taken out at Lisboa bend by another Mercedes-AMG racer, Maro Engel.

Celebrating his enormous success, the revamped Macau Grand Prix Museum put one of Mortara’s winning cars, the 2012 Audi R8 LMS Ultra, on permanent display.