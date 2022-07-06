MUR defends not reporting industrial accident as saving medical resources

Macau Urban Renewal Limited’s (MUR) failure to report an industrial accident at its construction site in Areia Preta arose from the hope of “not exerting extra burden on the medical sector,” local media have reported.

According to a report by local media outlet All About Macau, in response to the media outlet’s enquiry, MUR justified its decision by saying that it did not call an ambulance after the accident because it wanted to save medical resources.

The injured workers were sent to the hospital by the construction workers. They did not need hospitalization and were discharged after treatment.

In its response, MUR admitted that “the communications differed from public expectations,” adding that it would “consolidate the experiences learnt from this accident and continuously ensure construction qualities and backend transparency while [remaining] in compliance with the adjustment scheme.”

“The adjustment scheme” consists of changing the mode of support and reinforcing the structures of similar nets in the future, in addition to a thorough inspection of all parts of the construction site, among other items.

In the reply, MUR also explained how the accident took place.

It was reported late last month that on June 25, the construction site for the midway residences saw a huge net of reinforcement steel partially sink. According to MUR, the accident caused minor injuries to six workers.

The development is led by MUR, which is fully funded by the government, and is to be built to accommodate residents whose homes are to be redeveloped as part of the urban renewal scheme.

However, the news was only unearthed by public broadcaster TDM in Portuguese four days after the accident, on June 29.

Further, the MUR only issued a statement to explain the matter “in response to media enquiries” – as emphasized in the statement – the next day: June 30.

On his social media page, former lawmaker Sulu Sou criticized the “slow motion” of the MUR.