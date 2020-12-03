MUST appoints new president

Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has appointed Chair Professor Lee Hun Wei Joseph as President, effective from January 2021.

MUST said in a written statement that Lee’s senior management experience in tertiary education will help propel the institution towards “innovation in academic disciplines and future development.”

Lee, a Shanghai native, is a renowned scholar in water and environmental engineering who specializes in environmental hydraulics, water quality modeling and environmental management.

He is the first Chinese scholar elected as the Chairman of The International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research (IAHR).

He has also been appointed as a specialist consultant in many water engineering and environmental management projects.

After receiving his primary and secondary education in Hong Kong and graduating with a Ph.D. degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Lee garnered tertiary education experience worldwide. He undertook educational and research roles at different universities, including the University of Delaware, the University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

He has alo been active in publishing. He is now the founding editor-in-chief of the international journal “Journal of Hydro-environment Research.”

Currently, Lee serves as Chairman of the Research Grants Council under the University Grants Committee of the Hong Kong SAR government. Staff Reporter