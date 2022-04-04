MUST appoints veteran pediatrician as new vice president

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) appointed on April 1 a new vice president, Chair Professor Paul Kwong Hang Tam, who is a renowned surgeon-scientist and university leader. Tam graduated from The University of Hong Kong in 1976 and has since served in several world-class institutions, such as the University of Oxford, the University of Liverpool and the University of Hong Kong. He and his team have made significant contributions to advance pediatric minimal invasive surgery, genetics, and regenerative medicine of birth defects. They have made a breakthrough in discovering new genes and elucidating the complex functional genomics of Hirschsprung’s disease. He has published 475 articles which have been cited nearly 30,000 times.

Macanese Association canteen closes temporarily due to staff shortage

The Macanese Association (ADM) canteen service will be suspended from tomorrow, April 5, a statement from the president of the board of the association, Miguel de Senna Fernandes, noted. In the statement, Senna Fernandes noted that the temporary suspension is related to a sudden shortage of staff following the decision of canteen staff not wishing to renew their employment contracts. The decision was justified as “family reasons and the uncertainty of the restrictions related to the [Covid-19] pandemic,” the ADM president noted, adding that these staff members have been working at the association for the past 18 years. ADM is now looking for an alternative solution and aims to resume the canteen service as soon as possible, with a focus on maintaining the quality which ADM members are used to.