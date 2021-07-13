MUST Computer Science in the ESI’s top 1%

The Macau University of Science Technology (MUST) has entered the top 1% with its computer science subject in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) category, the university announced in a statement.

The latest edition of the indicator, which is an analytical tool that helps identify top-performing research in Web of Science Core Collection and is operated by Clarivate Analytics, released the result on July 8.

The MUST pointed out that this is the third subject to have entered the top 1% of the ESI this year after its molecular biology & genetics and pharmacology & toxicology units. To date, four disciplines of the university have entered the top 1% of the ESI, including engineering.

The university stated that it ascribes great importance to the design of its computer science discipline. By adhering to present-day national needs and what Macau has to offer in the field of information technology, the university seeks to train a new generation of experts in the field, with an emphasis on providing a combination of reliable theoretical foundational training and practical training.

In addition to the Faculty of Information Technology, the Macao Institute of Systems Engineering, the Macao Institute of Smart City, and the International Institute of Next Generation Internet, the MUST has also successfully established several institutes in related fields. These include the Technology Innovation Center for Next Generation Internet, the Macao Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence and Systems Engineering, the Innovation Center for Intelligent Robotics Technologies, and the Macao Center for Mathematical Sciences.

According to the university, these institutes are expected to consolidate the university’s research position through the establishment of advanced knowledge and technical expertise. In doing so, the university aims to develop impactful research and strives to build IT talent and knowledge resource reserves, focusing on industrial innovation and thereby contributing to the development of broader technological momentum within the country and the Greater Bay Area.