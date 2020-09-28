MUST confers six honorary doctoral degrees

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has awarded six people with honorary doctoral degrees.

On Friday, MUST held the 2020/2021 Opening Ceremony and the Ceremony for the Conferment of Honorary Doctoral Degrees on its campus.

At the ceremony, MUST conferred honorary doctoral degrees to six individuals. They are Professor Ding Jian, Professor Tasuku Honjo, Professor Frances Ashcroft, Ho Sut Heng, academician Li Lan Juan and Professor Zhou Li Gao.

Professor Ding is a Chinese cancer pharmacologist who has made achievements in the field of anti-cancer drugs. He led and established an evaluation system for anti-cancer drug screening and pharmacodynamics, which fits with international standards and provides important technical support and capacity guarantees for China’s independent research and development of anti-cancer innovative drugs.

Professor Honjo is a Japanese immunologist and the 2018 Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine. He was the first to identify programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) as an inducible gene on activated T-lymphocytes, a discovery which significantly contributed to the establishment of cancer immunotherapy.

Professor Ashcroft is a winner of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Award. She discovered how ATP-sensitive potassium (KATP) channels serve as the molecular link between glucose elevation and insulin secretion.

Ho is a well-known figure in Macau. She has been president of the Macau Federation of Trade Unions for many years and has made outstanding contributions to the harmony of society and the development of the economy in Macau.

She was elected as Member of the Deputies to the 13th National People’s Congress from the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China in 2017, and was awarded the Honorable Medal of Silver Lotus Flower of the Macao S.A.R. in 2019.

Professor Li is a Chinese epidemiologist. She created the unique and effective artificial liver support system to be used for the treatment of hepatitis and liver failure, which has significantly reduced the mortality rate of patients.

Professor Zhou is an educator in Macau. He has made contributions to the historical course of Macau’s return to the motherland, the development of Macau’s higher education system, and the guarantee of high-quality talent for the successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” and “Macau People Govern Macau” initiatives.

This academic year MUST is welcoming over 2,700 Pre-U and undergraduate students, in addition to nearly 2,200 graduate students. JZ