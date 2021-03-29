MUST delegation visits Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing

A delegation of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) led by the institution’s chancellor Liu Chak Wan recently went to Beijing to visit the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The delegation was warmly received by the latter’s president, Hou Jianguo.

In return, Liu expressed his gratitude to the academy for its support of MUST. He also introduced the new president of MUST, Chair Professor Joseph Lee, to the academy’s management. They were then briefed on the latest news from the university, as well as key development aspects and the latest conditions in Macau.

Chair Professor Liu Liang, director of the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, and now honorary president of MUST, highlighted the university’s research on pandemic containment technology and its future focus on traditional Chinese medicine research.

Chair Professor Zhang Keke, director of the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences, familiarized the academy’s management with the progress of Macau’s first scientific satellite, MUST One, among other astronomical projects.

The delegation also included Dr Tong Ka Lok, vice president of MUST, and other key personnel.

MUST attains ESI top 1%

MUST’s Molecular Biology and Genetics Studies have been ranked as the top 1% globally in the Clarivate Essential Science Indicators (ESI) institution benchmarks. Molecular Biology and Genetics Studies are the second discipline to attain this achievement for the university. In the last decade, 153 papers by MUST have been collected by the ESI, with 15,431 citations. 13 papers were highly cited papers. AL