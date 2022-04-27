MUST establishes its hospital in Zhuhai

The Faculty of Chinese Medicine (FCM) of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has established its Chinese Traditional Hospital affiliated with the Zhuhai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese & Western Medicine, MUST announced last week.

The inauguration ceremony of Zhuhai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese & Western Medicine, a subsidiary of the FCM of MUST, was held last week in Gongbei, Zhuhai.

The vice president of MUST, Tong Ka Lok, said in his speech during the ceremony that in the context of the integration of Zhuhai and Macau, both institutions have a long history of cooperation, and a proven track record of planning and building hospitals together.

“Since the establishment of the University Hospital, both parties have commenced and will continue to strengthen their cooperation and consolidation in the areas of talent training, scientific research and medical treatment,” he added.

According to MUST, the affiliated hospital provides professional teachers and clinical resources for the teaching of clinical subjects, postgraduate supervision, student internships and clinical research at the University.

22 experts have been appointed as part-time supervisors for postgraduate students at the University’s School of Chinese Medicine and have started to recruit and supervise postgraduate students this year. Seven have been selected to teach undergraduate professional courses at the MUST and “more medical experts and researchers will come to the hospital for clinical work and research collaboration,” Tong informed.

Meanwhile, the vice mayor of Zhuhai, Zhang Chen, stated that the construction of the Guangdong-

Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin is a major national strategy personally planned, deployed and promoted by President Xi Jinping.

He said further that the inauguration of the affiliation of the Zhuhai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese & Western medicine is one of the major achievements of Zhuhai in deepening the cooperation between Zhuhai and Macau.