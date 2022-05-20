MUST graduation exhibition features 400 artworks

A graduation art exhibition, officially referred to as MUSTenet 2022 by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), will run until May 27 at the institution.

This exhibition, the eleventh of its kind, has recently been launched at the Block R (Academic Complex) of the MUST.

The graduation exhibition showcases more than 400 artworks from more than 300 members of the graduating class of 2022.

As described by the university, this exhibition features more exhibitors and artworks than before, showing artworks of more diversified styles. To enhance the exhibition experience of the current students, the Faculty of Humanities and Arts has arranged presentation sessions. Through face-to-face communications, exhibitors are able to interact with the audience and explain their inspiration and thoughts to them.

Joseph Hun-wei Lee, president of MUST, highlighted in his speech, stating, “Economic globalization and the rapid development of technology have contributed to a more diverse lifestyle. Today, our students have attempted various creations throughout the years to advance their professional qualities and design skills and create high-quality works. We hope our students can embark on their design career and make contributions to the society.”

On behalf of the teaching staff, Assistant Professor Kong Ling Qi said, “The graduation exhibition theme connects with our concerns for Macau throughout the years. Key themes of this graduation exhibition include “sustainability’, ‘circular economy’, ‘experience economy’, ‘artificial intelligence’, ‘cultural heritage’, etc.”

Student representative Shao Zichun expressed her gratitude, saying, “With the support of MUST teachers, we have successfully secured offers from local and overseas renowned institutions.” AL