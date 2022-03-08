MUST holds career day with over 130 firms

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) is hosting over 130 companies from the mainland and Macau to offer nearly 4,000 job vacancies and internship opportunities.

The MUST Career Day 2022 features major business organizations looking to foster talent, provide quality internship environments and plenty of employment opportunities for students.

In his opening speech yesterday, MUST president Joseph Hun-wei Lee pledged that the university will “consolidate the existing resources, improve the structure of academic disciplines, and integrate the former Faculty of Information Technology into the Faculty of Innovation Engineering, with new programs to be established.”

These new programs include the Program of Engineering Science, Program of Materials Science and Engineering, and Program of Environmental Science and Engineering.

This year, over 3,600 students will graduate from MUST.

The MUST president expressed his hope that graduates will “make good use of the knowledge and skills they have acquired at MUST to serve society and employers well, whether they choose to pursue further education, seek employment, or start their own business in the future.” LV