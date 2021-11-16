MUST holds forum on FinTech

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) recently held a forum to discuss development of FinTech in Macau.

Titled “Research and Policy Forum on FinTech in Guangdong-

Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, the event saw participations by local and foreign academics, policymakers and financial industry practitioners. It was held in an online-offline hybrid format.

At the event, Prof. Jacky So Yuk-chow, vice president of the MUST, stressed that the Greater Bay Area is key to the development of Macau’s financial industry. Beijing has paved ways for Macau to develop industry so that the city can better integrate within the national master plan.

He called on the public to take chances and better develop the industry in both Macau and the mainland.

Keynote speakers shared their views on the status quo and trajectory of FinTech in the Greater Bay Area, as well as its opportunities and challenges. Some of them also discussed their research results to allow the audience to understand the field in a global perspective.

The event was co-hosted by the Macau Institute of FinTech Innovation and the Economic and Political Studies, a journal published by the Renmin University of China. AL