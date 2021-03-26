MUST holds forum to discuss life science, AI

A two-session forum on life science and artificial intelligence was held yesterday at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) as part of the institution’s 21st Anniversary celebrations.

Senior experts and scholars in the fields of biomedicine and artificial intelligence from Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau were invited to lecture at the forum, with a focus on cutting-edge fields of knowledge including life and health, brain science and artificial intelligence. They also jointly discussed the new model of life science and artificial intelligence technology innovation and industrial collaborative development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA), which is one of the new tracks for the development of the integration of regional economies and technology.

From the perspective of life sciences and artificial intelligence, this forum jointly discussed the prospects of scientific and technological cooperation between Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau, and played a positive role in promoting the construction of an international scientific and technological innovation center in the GBA.

The forum is also expected to bring more and improved operations and models to the development of life sciences and artificial intelligence industries in the Greater Bay Area, which is of great significance for new and high-quality development.

The purpose of this forum, according to MUST, is to thoroughly implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important instructions on scientific and technological work, while further realizing “Science and Innovation in China” proposed by the China Association for Science and Technology, and promoting the construction of a “Science and Innovation China” pilot city.

Another goal of the forum is toward constructing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Shenzhen Socialism Pilot Area – collectively known as the “dual zone” – and the comprehensive reform of the pilot demonstration zone, as well as continuously deepening exchanges and cooperation in science and technology innovation between Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau.

Prior to the forum, MUST held an opening ceremony. Chair Professor Joseph Lee Hun-wei, President of the university, stressed at the ceremony that the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a major development strategy for the reform and opening up of the country in the new era. It is of great significance to the country’s implementation of innovation-driven development.

The forum was held under the guidance of the Youth Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Department of Economic Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Shenzhen Science and Technology Association, the Macau University of Science and Technology and the Hong Kong Information Technology Joint Council.