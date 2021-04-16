MUST holds its largest art exhibition yet

An art and design exhibition opened yesterday at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) to showcase the works created by the institution’s prospective graduates in art or design programs.

The exhibition showcases 213 items or sets of work by the MUST’s 264 prospective graduates this academic year, covering both undergraduate and graduate levels. The exhibition will be held until April 22, and entry is free-of-charge.

Works are shown in two separate venues within one single building – the MUST’s Academic Complex “R”. The auditorium on the ground floor is home to works in the fields of landscape, interior, product and visual design completed by undergraduate students. It also houses works by graduate students.

Works by graduate students in the fine arts program are displayed in the gallery on the sixth floor. These works vary in genre and size, and include collaged paintings and self-standing sculptures on show, among others.

The MUST highlighted that this is the largest graduation exhibition in the 21 years of the institution’s history.

After viewing the works shown on the ground floor, veteran local painter Lai Ieng, president of the Macau Art Master Association and a guest of honor at the opening, made a connection between arts, design and technology.

“Technology has apparently made art and design easier but with more possibilities [for new styles],” Lai told the Times. “Previously, when we needed to make models for our design projects, it took much more work and time.”

He pointed out that many sample designs can now be made using 3D printers, freeing the designer’s hands for further intellectual work.

Describing this year’s exhibition, professor Lin Zhi Jun, vice president of the MUST, said that, although the Covid-19 pandemic has changed what is deemed “normal”, many of these changes have inspired innovation in many aspects of art and design. AL