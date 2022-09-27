MUST kicks off ancient maps exhibition

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) library last week opened its Macau exhibition of ancient maps, showcasing historical records that contribute to the study of Macau history.

According to the university, the exhibition also provides new evidence to fill in historical gaps, noting the maps also reveal the close interaction and connection between Macau and mainland cities.

The exhibition is divided into six parts, including Chinese maps of Macau, early Portuguese maps of Macau, Macau maps drawn in the Netherlands in the 17th century, Macau maps drawn by Western countries in the 18th century, Macau maps made before and after the Opium War, and a modern map of Macau.

There are also 64 pictures of the most important or representative aspects of Macau in this exhibition, many of which are being exhibited for the first time.

“Ancient maps have become one of the highlights of MUST,” MUST vice president Tong Ka Lok said.

Tong hoped that through the collection and arrangement of ancient maps and related resources, the study of history and culture and humanities, construction in Macau would be promoted, and contributions would be made in the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

Tong also added that, since its establishment 22 years ago, MUST has made a lot of progress in teaching, researching, social services and international cooperation.

“By exhibiting these ancient maps to promote exchange in the Greater Bay Area, that was what we should be proud of,” said MUST’s librarian, Zhao Xichen, in his speech.

Through this exhibition, Zhao said, people may understand the history of Macau and the important role Macau has played in the development of Chinese culture.

The exhibition, sponsored by the Macao Foundation (FM) and co-organized by MUST’s library and the Macao Map Society, will run from September 20 to December 20. Staf reporter