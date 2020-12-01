MUST launches astrobiology, cosmochemistry experimental platform

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) recently launched an experimental platform for scientific experimentation related to astrobiology and cosmochemistry.

Supported by the Macau SAR government and the Macau Science and Technology Development Fund, the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Science of the Macau University of Science and Technology was unveiled, establishing Macau’s first space platform for astrobiology and cosmochemistry.

As the first national key laboratory in the field of astronomy and planetary science in China, one of the main responsibilities of the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences of MUST is to provide the necessary scientific support for China’s space and deep space exploration.

The platform will undertake laboratory analysis and research on the returned samples of Chang’e-5, and explore key scientific issues, such as the origin and distribution of chemical elements and their isotopes in the universe, and the origin and limits of life in the universe.

Chang’e 5 is an ongoing robotic mission of the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program.

Chang’e-5 was launched from the Wenchang Aerospace Launch Site, in Hainan, on November 24, 2020. After a 23-day orbit flight, Chang’e-5 will softly land on the lunar surface and retrieve about 2 kilograms of lunar samples to bring back to Earth.

Under the coordination of the Liaison Office in Macau, the China National Space Administration has decided to donate some of the moon samples to Macau for public display and scientific research.

MUST President Liu Liang said that, with the improvement of China’s comprehensive national strength and space capabilities, flying into deep space, and carrying out distinctive deep space explorations and scientific research have become important parts of the national science and technology development strategy.

Liu added that the experimental platform will continue to be improved to provide support for the country’s subsequent major missions of deep space exploration and contribution to China’s space science.