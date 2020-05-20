MUST launches book on Tong King-sing studies

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) will continue its research on historical figures Zheng Guanying and Tong King-sing with a new book launched yesterday.

Yesterday marked the 188th anniversary of Tong King-sing’s birth. MUST took the opportunity to organize a symposium to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the founding of MUST. They also held an academic symposium on Zheng Guanying and Tong King-sing, and a ceremony to mark the first issue of a new publication, titled “Tong King Sing Studies Vol. 1”.

Tong, Zheng and other late Chinese elites were involved in China’s modernization and affairs related to Macau. Their contributions to the modernization of China have been widely recongized as worthy of Chinese national history and commemoration.

These historical figures are also said to have been important contributors to Macau’s development as a base for patriotism, and the coexistence of mainstream Chinese culture and other cultures.

The first edition of Tong King Sing Studies includes 11 research papers and academic reviews related to Tong. The papers systematically outline the story of Tong’s family in the former county of Xiangshan, Guangdong, and their relationship with Macau. They also explore Tong’s industrial and commercial ideas, his social relationships and his views on the English language.

Researchers also translated letters written by Tong and other Chinese elites to the governor of California and included them in the 200-page book.

“In this new era, it is of great practical significance to promote Tong and Zheng’s spirit of patriotism, the empowerment of the country, hard work and innovation, as well as the open-mindedness associated with opening up,” said Tong Ka Lok, Vice President of MUST.

Tong, who is also the Director of the Editorial Board of Tong King-sing Research, said that MUST would continue investing into the study of Xiangshan’s and Macau’s history, and cultural research in order to support the local youth in developing a sense of nationalism and patriotic spirit.

In recent years, Macau has strengthened research of Chinese traditional culture and local history and culture. This kind of historical research has become an area of academic interest for MUST. With the support of the Macao Foundation, the Higher Education Bureau, the Cultural Affairs Bureau and many other organizations, MUST has carried out many research projects in this area.

In 2019, Macau’s first doctorate in Chinese history and Macau history was launched at MUST. The school recently established the Macau History Research Center of the Chinese History Research Institute. The university believes that the center will advance Macau’s academic development in history research, and will enhance Macau’s global influence and develop research into Macau’s history.