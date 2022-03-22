MUST names, launches Macau’s first scientific satellite

Macau’s first science satellite is named “Macau Student Science Satellite I”, Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) announced.

MUST reported that the project commenced in November 2020, when the university signed agreements with three organizations for the project of commissioning the city’s first scientific satellite.

The university emphasized that the project is expected to inject new life into the development of the Greater Bay Area. It would also stimulate interest in science among local youth and improve scientific literacy for Macau secondary school students.

With support from the Macau government and participation of most secondary schools in Macau, the project has been well received and has made a significant impact on the city.

The satellite is being designed by local youth representatives. MUST stressed that the main goal of the project is to instruct young people in Macau in the country’s aeronautical technology. The program will also facilitate the implementation of the One Country Two Systems principle.

It is important to generate interest in science among the young population in Macau, the higher education institution said.

The satellite has further led to the establishment of the Data Center for Science and Application of Macau Satellites at MUST.

The data center will be responsible for data analyses related to the MUST I and the Macau Student Science Satellite I. The MUST I is another of MUST’s satellites.

The ceremony for the opening of the data center was held at MUST over the weekend. AL