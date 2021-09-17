MUST opens Art Macao exhibition

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) opened the “Light of MUST” exhibition on Wednesday, as part of this year’s Art Macao.

Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021 is an artistic initiative held under the patronage of the Secretariats of Social Affairs and Culture, as well as of Economy and Finance.

The biennale aims to transform Macau into “a base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures,” contributing to the development of a cultured Bay Area.

The MUST exhibition is divided into two exhibition areas. Exhibition area A is mainly focused on the outstanding work of teachers and students from the Fine Arts Program of the university. The works include installations, multimedia art, video, oil painting, Chinese painting, comprehensive materials, cultural and creative design, landscape design, and more.

Exhibition area B collects excellent “anti-epidemic poster” works from across the Two-Shores-and-Four-Region and worldwide, reflecting the joint resistance to the pandemic via design.

The university notes that the exhibition is a key part of the 2021 Ministry of Culture and Tourism Mainland-SARs Exchange Program.

The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until October 13, located from the third to the sixth floors of Building R of the university. AL